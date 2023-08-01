Jump Financial LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 21.6% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Datadog by 50.6% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.4% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 267,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.