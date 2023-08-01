Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

