54,749 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 54,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 51.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,353.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,805 shares of company stock worth $21,515,708. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,502,471. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

