Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,310 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EQT by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 423,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

