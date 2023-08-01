O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $935.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,994. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $932.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $883.82.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $15,440,260. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $953.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

