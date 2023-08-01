Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

