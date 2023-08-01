Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 122,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

