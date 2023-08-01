Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 10,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.1% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 390.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 716,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,346,000 after purchasing an additional 570,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

