Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atkore Trading Up 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

ATKR stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.22. 29,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $163.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

