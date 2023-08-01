Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AN traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $159.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,235 shares of company stock worth $50,658,324 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.