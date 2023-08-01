Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,747 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,672. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

