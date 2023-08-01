Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.53. 228,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,344. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 169.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

