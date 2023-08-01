Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,114 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Ternium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,356,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 532,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 2,454.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,401 shares in the last quarter.

Ternium Stock Performance

TX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.54. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ternium

Several research firms have commented on TX. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

