Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 26,155 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $286,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $725,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,424,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 132,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,877. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

