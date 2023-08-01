Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 2.30% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of ETD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,483. The firm has a market cap of $796.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

