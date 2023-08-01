Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 585.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of InMode worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in InMode by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in InMode by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 318,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,733. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.09.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

