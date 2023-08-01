Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,639 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

KMB traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

