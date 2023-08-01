Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 5,969 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Whirlpool worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.0 %

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $142.78. 73,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,648. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

