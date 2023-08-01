Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Zillow Group worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Z traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
