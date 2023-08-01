Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 224,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,590. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.