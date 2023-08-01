Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Bel Fuse worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.8 %

BELFB stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.