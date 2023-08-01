Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 14,789 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of CBIZ worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,540,000 after buying an additional 377,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,859,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,843,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.8 %

CBIZ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 40,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $245,550.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,873 shares of company stock worth $1,256,900. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

