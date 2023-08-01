Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 953 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 283.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.83. 8,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.71. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.38 and a 1-year high of $388.87. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,595 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

