Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Declares $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

HII stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.56. 19,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

