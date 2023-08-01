Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

NYSE:SSD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.51. 25,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

