Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,029. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average is $197.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

