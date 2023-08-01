CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 21,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,534. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

