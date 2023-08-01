ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 22,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,709. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,337,138.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 185,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,287.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

