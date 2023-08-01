ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Insider Activity

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 734,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,741.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 212,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,147.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

