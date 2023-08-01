Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE JFR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 232,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,285. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 133,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,038 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

