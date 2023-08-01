J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares in the company, valued at $143,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,102 shares of company stock worth $2,313,554. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.89. 69,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $206.21. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

