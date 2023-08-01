Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. 529,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

