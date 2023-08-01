Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.30. 325,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Crocs has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $151.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.