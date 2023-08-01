Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of LSEA traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 75,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho bought 40,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Ho purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993. 66.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 17.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,577 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $2,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

