Truist Financial Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $68.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 386,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,855. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

