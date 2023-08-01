TD Cowen Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $327.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $329.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.56.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

