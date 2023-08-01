Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 323,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,896. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 459.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 609,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.