Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $215.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $24.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,288 shares of company stock worth $22,296,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

