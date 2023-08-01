Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMRN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,252. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 225.79 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $89,893,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after acquiring an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

