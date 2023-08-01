EVE’s (EVEX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVEX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVEX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.71.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that EVE will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVE by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

