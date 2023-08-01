EVE’s (EVEX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVEX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
EVE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EVEX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVE by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.