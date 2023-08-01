NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $240.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $222.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,755. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

