Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

UBER traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 29,960,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,858,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 83,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 398,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

