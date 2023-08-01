TD Cowen Boosts Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $72.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. 46,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,625. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.