Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $24.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $24.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.
Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,041. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.