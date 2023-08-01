Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $24.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $24.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,041. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

