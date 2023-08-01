Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

Shares of BMRN traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. 674,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,252. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,205,000 after buying an additional 274,718 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after buying an additional 389,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,492,000 after buying an additional 78,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

