TD Cowen Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,162 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

