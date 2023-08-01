Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $105.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. 687,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 42.2% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

