Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,881. The company has a market capitalization of $916.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4,959.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 1,291,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2,347.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 939,711 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.