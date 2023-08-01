QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 52.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 3,885,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,146. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 5.06.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 76,700 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $658,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,315.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $6,180,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $3,591,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

