Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 6,353 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Bath & Body Works worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.4 %

BBWI stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 599,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,778. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

